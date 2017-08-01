Bobby V Denies Hiring Trans “Escort”, Says He’s Being Extorted

Bobby V has a whole lot of explaining to do. It turns out that is the R&B singer running out of a hotel room, but he swears he didn’t know he was hooking up with an allegedly trans prostitute—and that he’s being extorted.

Oh, that’s what happened?

In the video making the rounds, the crooner is seen hiding his face and dipping out of a hotel room, shoeless, while being filmed. The woman behind the camera is allegedly a trans “escort,” pissed that Bobby V didn’t want to pay up.

It turns out it was Bobby V, but he’s telling the authorities he got set up, and is being extorted.

Bobby’s rep tells TMZ … the R&B singer vehemently denies the person he hooked up with over the weekend was a prostitute, and says he’s now being extorted after the person filming him realized who he was. The rep went on to say, “Misrepresentation and deception were maliciously used to target Bobby V; during the encounter, Bobby V was victimized and threatened by acts of extortion which continued after his departure was captured on video.” Bobby’s rep also said he’s reported the extortion attempt to law enforcement. As for the claim made on social media that the woman was transgender — the rep says Bobby had no idea.

This is where we point out that when the video commences, Bobby V doesn’t have any pants on.

As for not knowing this individual was trans… Really dude?

Bruh…

Check out more of Bobby V’s plea copping on the flip.

