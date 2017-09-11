Dapper Dan Is The Face Of New Gucci Tailoring Ad Campaign [Photos]

We’re going to big up Dapper Dan as much as possible because of what they did to the Cold Crush. As previously reported, besides teaming with Gucci for a proper collection, the iconic Harlem businessman is also the face of the luxury brands Fall/Winter 2017 ad campaign.
Precisely, Dapper Dan was chosen Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele to be the face of new Men’s Tailoring campaign.
Our only question; what took so long?
See images from the campaign below and on the flip.
—
Photo: Gucci
1 2