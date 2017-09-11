Dapper Dan Is The Face Of New Gucci Tailoring Ad Campaign [Photos] News, PHOTO OPS

We’re going to big up Dapper Dan as much as possible because of what they did to the Cold Crush. As previously reported, besides teaming with Gucci for a proper collection, the iconic Harlem businessman is also the face of the luxury brands Fall/Winter 2017 ad campaign.

Precisely, Dapper Dan was chosen Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele to be the face of new Men’s Tailoring campaign.

Our only question; what took so long?

See images from the campaign below and on the flip.

Children play on the sidewalk in Harlem, the setting for the new men's #GucciTailoring campaign photographed by @_glen_luchford and featuring @dapperdanharlem. Art director: @christophersimmonds Creative director: #AlessandroMichele A post shared by Gucci (@gucci) on Sep 11, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

—

Photo: Gucci

Email This

More Stories From Hip-Hop Wired

Leave a Comment