Dapper Dan Is The Face Of New Gucci Tailoring Ad Campaign [Photos]

We’re going to big up Dapper Dan as much as possible because of what they did to the Cold Crush. As previously reported, besides teaming with Gucci for a proper collection, the iconic Harlem businessman is also the face of the luxury brands Fall/Winter 2017 ad campaign. 

Precisely, Dapper Dan was chosen Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele to be the face of new Men’s Tailoring campaign.

Our only question; what took so long?

See images from the campaign below and on the flip.

Children play on the sidewalk in Harlem, the setting for the new men's #GucciTailoring campaign photographed by @_glen_luchford and featuring @dapperdanharlem. Art director: @christophersimmonds Creative director: #AlessandroMichele

