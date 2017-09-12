Alvin Aqua Blanco

Hoodie Melo: Carmelo Anthony Disrespected By ESPN, Ranked 64th Best Player In NBA

Sep 12 2017

When all is said and done, Carmelo Anthony will go down as one of the greatest NBA scorers, ever. Nevertheless, at 33-years-old with plenty of game left in the tank, ESPN has ranked Melo as the 64th best player in the league. 

Even certified Melo haters have to scratch their heads at this one.

It doesn’t help that the first player ahead of the New York Knicks, for now, superstar at no. 63, is Lonzo Ball, a rookie who hasn’t clocked a single NBA minute yet.

Like, really? But hey, he is ahead of Marcus Smart.

Needless to say, NBA Twitter is making sure this latest slight at Melo’s versatile game is documented.

Peep some of the more notable reactions below and on the flip.

