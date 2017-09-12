Hoodie Melo: Carmelo Anthony Disrespected By ESPN, Ranked 64th Best Player In NBA News, PHOTO OPS, GALLERY

When all is said and done, Carmelo Anthony will go down as one of the greatest NBA scorers, ever. Nevertheless, at 33-years-old with plenty of game left in the tank, ESPN has ranked Melo as the 64th best player in the league.

Even certified Melo haters have to scratch their heads at this one.

It doesn’t help that the first player ahead of the New York Knicks, for now, superstar at no. 63, is Lonzo Ball, a rookie who hasn’t clocked a single NBA minute yet.

This is wild they disrespected Melo to the max with this one pic.twitter.com/6FYwpO1zLY — CHELSEA PL CHAMPIONS (@New_Tape_City) September 12, 2017

Like, really? But hey, he is ahead of Marcus Smart.

Carmelo Anthony checks in at No. 64 in ESPN's NBARank, one spot ahead of Marcus Smart & one spot below Lonzo Ball, which seems crazy to me: https://t.co/6EzFdRH3X8 — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) September 12, 2017

Needless to say, NBA Twitter is making sure this latest slight at Melo’s versatile game is documented.

Peep some of the more notable reactions below and on the flip.

Some players ESPN has ranked ahead of Melo (64th): Eric Gordon (63)

Danny Green (59)

Malcolm Brogdon (56)

Robert Covington (55) pic.twitter.com/uB436blmYx — Thomas Duffy (@TJDhoops) September 12, 2017

It's not 63 players in the NBA better than Melo. Espn some dickheads — E⚡️🚧💛 (@ChiTown_Eazy) September 12, 2017

Why did we disrespect Melo like that? 64? Behind Lonzo, who'll be a star, but hasn't played a pro game yet? #NBARank — Jorge Sedano (@SedanoESPN) September 12, 2017

Melo fighting off all the haters every season like pic.twitter.com/QGBSI2LEyK — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) September 12, 2017

ESPN has Melo ranked 64th in their 2017-18 player rankings. SIXTY-FOURTH. Could be the most disrespectful move in basketball history. — Thomas Duffy (@TJDhoops) September 12, 2017

Lol @ESPN really put Danny Green above Carmelo Anthony 😂😂😂 wtf ?? Lonzo hasn't played an NBA game but he's better than Melo ? 🙅🏾‍♂️ — Hoodie Melo (@HoodieMelo2) September 12, 2017

