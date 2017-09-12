Jemele Hill Clapping On Cheeto Trump Sparks Corny ESPN Response News, Politics, EDITORIAL

Jemele Hill, currently the co-host of the east coast evening edition of SportsCenter, fired off a series tweets Monday (Sept. 11) taking sharp jabs at President Donald Trump, calling above many things a white supremacist. Hill’s employer, ESPN, responded with a statement calling her tweets inappropriate and saying they addressed the matter internally.

As SI.com notes, it all began when Hill addressed a tweet from The Hill regarding rapping rock cornball Kid Rock and his alleged bid for public office. She then began firing up Donald Trump and said that he was, “the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy.”

ESPN tapped Hill’s wrist according to the Obama-hating nutballs in the comments to the tweet, although there has been a relaxing of those sorts of comments. A highly unnecessary “#FireJemele” hashtag is on the struggle bus route right now trying to catch legs, but folks with sense and working eyes have been tweeting in support of the anchor. You can find those responses after the flip.

He loves black people so much that he pandered to racists by using a flag that unquestionably stands for dehumanizing black people. https://t.co/ukbl3RodoP — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

Trump, in fact, suggested HBCUs were unconstitutional https://t.co/fIq91eN2lG — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

And while you can certainly criticize black ppl for supporting Dems, the other side has done nothing but endorse/promote white supremacy — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

ESPN Statement on Jemele Hill: pic.twitter.com/3kfexjx9zQ — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 12, 2017

