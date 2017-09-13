Floyd Mayweather Has 7 Girlfriends, Says “One Too Close To None” News, Video

Floyd Mayweather‘s history as a freewheeling Lothario hasn’t exactly been a secret to most, but few would expect to think he’s content to juggle handfuls of women at a time. In a recent chat, the legendary boxer reveals that he doesn’t just have one, but seven girlfriends on his love roster.

Mayweather was a guest on the Awkward Puppets show at the boxer’s Girl Collection strip club in Vegas, letting it all fly and not holding back on his answers. Early in the clip, the Money Team boss says that he’s officially done after dismantling Conor McGregor, joking that promoters are going to have to book a fight with an alien to get him to lace the gloves back up.

The loose conversation turned to Mayweather’s relationship status, to which he calmly said he’s “seven deep” with the ladies, calling them his “Lucky 7” while explaining they’re all working together with the same goal to please the champ.

“Having one is too close to none,” Mayweather quipped before giving Diego advice with the ladies.

Check out Floyd Mayweather’s sit down talk with Diego of the Awkward Puppets show below. Hit the 2:00-minute mark to hear about his ladies.

