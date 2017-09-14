Lil’ Kim and Remy Ma Spotted In The Studio [Photos] News, PHOTO OPS, lil kim

Lil’ Kim and Remy Ma were spotted in the studio. The two MC’s shared pics of themselves in what we can only hope is a teaser for a forthcoming collaboration.

“👑Queens recognize Queens 👑 #lilkim #queenbee #beehive#lilkimseason #studioflow,” was Kim’s caption to the first in a series of photos.

Look, we don’t care about what issues they may have with that female rapper from Queens.

All we want to hear is the Queen Bee and Remy from the Boogie flowing lovely over a bonkers beat, for cultural purposes.

Peep the photos below and on the flip.

👑Queens recognize Queens 👑 #lilkim #queenbee #beehive #lilkimseason #studioflow A post shared by Lil' Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee) on Sep 13, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

This me all day around @lilkimthequeenbee 😆…had to literally get up and move away from her just to finish writing my verse cuz I was dying laughing💋Distressed jeans, sneakers, & flight jackets flow😎#RemyMa #RemyMafia #7W6S A post shared by Remy Ma (@remyma) on Sep 13, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

