10 Things We Learned From Cardi B On The Breakfast Club News

While lots of artists featured on Love & Hip Hop: New York have already seen the best days of their careers (we’re sorry, but it’s true), Bronx Native Cardi B used it as a launching pad for her vocation and has gone from a stripper to having the hottest record on the streets today, “Bodak Yellow.”



Today the outspoken Dominicana stopped by The Breakfast Club and once again proved to be an entertaining interview.

Touching on subjects from love to hate on the streets, Cardi makes no qualms about loving the life right about now.

Here are the 10 things we learned from Cardi B on The Breakfast Club.

—

Photo: Power 105

Email This

More Stories From Hip-Hop Wired

Leave a Comment