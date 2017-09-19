Drake’s Friend & OVO Sound Member Fif’s Murder Caught On Video News

About four days ago, Drake’s friend and OVO Sound member Fif was gunned down. Police have now shared the man’s final moments, which were caught on surveillance footage.

In the clip, obtained by TMZ, Fif is seen standing in the lobby of his apartment building when two gunmen roll up and start shooting through the glass doors. Although he appears to see the men coming, he barely had a chance to react (he ducks) before the bullets start spraying.

One gunman actually put his arm through the door and licks off a last shot on Fif, who was already on the ground.

Senseless.

There are still no suspects. Be warned, the footage is graphic.

—

Photo: Instagram

Email This

More Stories From Hip-Hop Wired

Leave a Comment