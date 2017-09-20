Nas Teams With Foot Locker & Timberland To Launch Fall 2017 Legends Collection News, PHOTO OPS, KICKS, Nas

Nas tends to be picky with the brands he officially aligns with. The Queensbridge rapper has linked with Timberland and Footlocker to launch the Fall 2017 Legends Club, a limited-edition collection of boots.

The collection includes a monthly drop of a new boot (Volumes VII – X). Accompanied by each new piece of footwear will be custom animation video short. The first (see below) dropped yesterday (Sept. 19) and features Nas speaking about his Jazz influences.

Last night in NYC, Nas performed, and personally unveiled the collection, at Foot Locker’s NYC33 space. Esco performed a short (about 20 minutes) but potent medley of his hits including “Get Down,” “Made You Look” and “If I Ruled The World.”

Hip-Hop Wired was in the building and witnessed Nas say, “I don’t know who wears [TImberlands] better than the hood.”

He added, “Once the hood saw it, it just matched our fly.”

Where is the lie?

The first boot to drop will be the Volume VII FlyRoam™ Leather Sneakerboot which boasts AeroCore™ energy system. Costing $150, it will be available via Foot Locker’s App Launch Reservation in select NYC locations starting Saturday, Sept. 23 and available on footlocker.com and in Legends Club locations on Sept. 30.

See photos from the launch event below and on the flip.

@nas says no one wears @timberland better than the hood. Where is the lie? @footlocker #legendsclub #approved A post shared by HipHopWired (@hiphopwired) on Sep 20, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

—

Photos: Soul Brother for Timberland

