J. Cole Shows Solidarity With Protesters, Encourages NFL Boycott In Twitter Return News

J. Cole is usually too busy making albums that go platinum and touring to be on Twitter all time of the day and night. But today (Sept. 24), the Dreamville rapper made a return to the social media app to express his solidarity with NFL protesters, including his mans (sic) Colin Kaepernick, while encouraging fans to boycott.

After admitting to his lack of a Twitter presence, and bigging up Cardi B, Cole went in.

“God bless every player that finds courage to kneel today. But the real power comes from you deciding to not watch,” tweeted Cole. “Your eyes translate to advertising money for the League and it’s [sic] owners.”

It seems like Cole isn’t falling for the jig.

He continued, “Same ones who speak out against Trump today, are the same ones that denied a qualified man a job because he took a stand against injustice. You and me have the power to deny them our attention ($$ to them) until they make a wrong situation right.”

Basically, Cole is riding for Kaep. And that means boycotting the NFL.

“How do they make it right? I know there are people smarter than me with better answers. But here’s one. Hire 3rd party investigator approved by NFLPA to determine if kap was denied a job unfairly as punishment for his stance. (I know, I know) Bare with me I’m just a rapper.. now look. Every day they stay quiet on this they’re saying that they condone what’s happening to Kap and the message it sends. Well, you have a choice on how you respond to that. You can choose to not watch. if a boycott doesn’t force them to action, don’t even trip. This is where the real flex happens. Black people spend a lot of money with NFL corporate sponsors. White people who don’t fuck with white supremacy spend a lot of money too. So, next you turn your attention to these sponsors. Pick one of the biggest ones and say, ‘do you agree with black balling players when they speak out against oppression?’ ‘If not, why are you spending all this money with a League that clearly condones that? …”You know what, I don’t think I can spend my money with you no more until you fix this.” Repeat this with another company, and another. Thats when the magic happens. And sadly, in this capitalistic world we live in, that’s when your voice is heard. When you hurt the pockets. I respect whatever you decide to do. Watch or don’t watch, whatever’s in your heart. But I’m not watching til it feel right.”

Cole essentially laid out the blueprint to how successful boycotts work. He may not have said anything new (if you were paying attention during the Civil Rights portion of History class), but his influence certainly will open the eyes of many who have been unaware of the power they do possess.

Respect.

Check out the full spiel below.

God bless every player that finds courage to kneel today. But the real power comes from you deciding to not watch. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Your eyes translate to advertising money for the League and it's owners. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Same ones who speak out against Trump today, are the same ones that denied a qualified man a job because he took a stand against injustice. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

You and me have the power to deny them our attention ($$ to them) until they make a wrong situation right. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

How do they make it right? I know there are people

smarter than me with better answers. But here's one. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Hire 3rd party investigator approved by NFLPA to determine if kap was denied a job unfairly as punishment for his stance. (I know, I know) — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

And compensate the man for his losses if they determine he was. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Bare with me I'm just a rapper.. now look — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

CONTINUED

—

Photo: Instagram

Email This

More Stories From Hip-Hop Wired

Leave a Comment