Money Moves: Cardi B Hits Top Of Billboard Hot 100 Charts With “Bodak Yellow”

Cardi B‘s success has been a sight for supporters of the rapper and reality television star and now she can boast of a feat that hasn’t in nearly 20 years. Cardi’s “Bodak Yellow” hit is the first single since Lauryn Hill‘s 1998 smash “Doo Wop (That Thing)” to top the Billboard Hot 100 charts as an act without other credited artists.

Billboard reports:

“Bodak,” released on The KSR Group/Atlantic Records, makes Cardi B (born Belcalis Almanzar, in the Bronx, New York) just the second female rapper to top the Hot 100 without any other billed artists, following Lauryn Hill’s first solo Hot 100 entry (apart from the Fugees), “Doo Wop (That Thing),” for two weeks beginning with its Nov. 14, 1998, debut at No. 1. Cardi B is only the fifth female rapper ever to lead the Hot 100 at all. After Hill, Lil’ Kim ruled for five weeks in 2001 with Christina Aguilera, Mya and P!nk on “Lady Marmalade”; Shawnna reigned as featured on Ludacris’ “Stand Up,” which topped the Dec. 6, 2003, chart; and Iggy Azalea’s introductory Hot 100 hit, “Fancy,” featuring Charli XCX, led for seven weeks in 2014. Cardi B is also the first female soloist to top the Hot 100 with a debut track unaccompanied by another artist since Meghan Trainor, whose “All About That Bass” led for eight weeks beginning Sept. 20, 2014.

The news has Cardi trending at the top on Twitter, and fan reactions are robust as expected. There is also a fair amount of hate as well, but overall people are celebrating the good news surrounding “Bodak Yellow.”

We’ve collected some of the responses from Twitter below and on the flip.

.@iamcardib's family and friends surprised her as she hit No. 1 on the #Hot100 chart! Congrats, Cardi! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/7sVsnXXIPp — billboard (@billboard) September 25, 2017

CARDI B. YOU KNOW WHERE IM AT. YOU KNOW WHERE I BE. pic.twitter.com/S0w0OC25VB — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) September 25, 2017

Cardi B became the first Latina rapper to get a #1 on the hot 100 during Latinx heritage month. pic.twitter.com/BI5DLzGOv5 — Romeo Santos (@NotByeAshy_) September 25, 2017

Photo: WENN.com

