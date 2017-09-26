Lil’ Kim, Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott & More Salute Cardi B’s #1 Billboard Slot News, GALLERY

Cardi B has been the talk of the music scene this week after her smash hit “Bodak Yellow” hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Veteran women rappers such as Lil’ Kim, Missy Elliott, Nicki Minaj, and also some of her other peers, all celebrated Cardi’s big moment via social media.

As we shared on Monday (Sept. 25), Cardi became just the second woman rapper to hit the top of the charts since Lauryn Hill first did so in 1998 with her “Doo Wop (That Thing)” hit from her debut solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Along with the aforementioned artists, Offset and Quavo of Migos fame, Ghostface Killah, Kehlani and others all rallied around the Bronx native.

Check out some of the reactions below and on the following pages for Cardi B blasting to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts. And so much for people inventing this faux beef between Barbs and Bardi.

Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement. Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it💕💞🎀 @iamcardib — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 25, 2017

Congratulations to my baby cakes @iamcardib I always knew this day would come and I am so happy and proud of U!! https://t.co/LA83Rnh9LF pic.twitter.com/v6NWKsRWXM — Lil' Kim (@LilKim) September 25, 2017

Congratulations @iamcardib for having a #1 record in the country that's not as easy as it seem this huge🙌🏾 May u have continued blessings🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) September 25, 2017

This is incredible . Your story is deeply inspiring . Congratulations my love @iamcardib 🙏🏿🙌🏾 #1 https://t.co/vSlghuvVVB — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) September 26, 2017

