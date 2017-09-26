D.L. Chandler

Lil’ Kim, Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott & More Salute Cardi B’s #1 Billboard Slot

Sep 26 2017

Cardi B has been the talk of the music scene this week after her smash hit “Bodak Yellow” hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Veteran women rappers such as Lil’ Kim, Missy Elliott, Nicki Minaj, and also some of her other peers, all celebrated Cardi’s big moment via social media.

As we shared on Monday (Sept. 25), Cardi became just the second woman rapper to hit the top of the charts since Lauryn Hill first did so in 1998 with her “Doo Wop (That Thing)” hit from her debut solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Along with the aforementioned artists, Offset and Quavo of Migos fame, Ghostface Killah, Kehlani and others all rallied around the Bronx native.

Check out some of the reactions below and on the following pages for Cardi B blasting to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts. And so much for people inventing this faux beef between Barbs and Bardi.

