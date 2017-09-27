Cardi B Clowns Azealia Banks “Poor Man’s Nicki” Jab With Epic Tweet

Cardi B is basking in the moment of reaching the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts with her huge “Bodak Yellow” single blazing across airwaves. Azealia Banks hopped on her hater-scooter and strolled down struggle lane with a jab via her now-deleted Twitter account but Cardi had time for her Harlem rival.

“ One of the reasons Bodak Yellow went #1 cuz even the HATERS LOVE IT !!,” Cardi B wrote via her Twitter account Tuesday evening, prompting a flood of retweets and likes. The tweet comes accompanied with a video of a scantily clad Banks rocking hard to “Bodak Yellow,” the very song the talented but socially sour rapper chose to slam in a series of tweets.

If Banks’ words are understood, it appears she feels that Cardi is getting support from Black men in a fashion she and other women rappers are not. Further, digging at Cardi and calling her a “poor man’s Nicki [Minaj]” probably didn’t help her case in the matter. Banks also went on the blast Cardi’s Latinax heritage, saying she’s playing two sides of the coin by identifying as Black or Latinax when it is most convenient.

Meanwhile, Cardi’s making money moves and getting love from just about everyone in the game over her success, and she’s been gracious in returning the adoration. Don’t look for a collab between the two rappers anytime soon, however.

Check out Cardi B return fire at Azealia Banks via Twitter below.

One of the reasons Bodak Yellow went #1 cuz even the HATERS LOVE IT !! pic.twitter.com/CCHUhHvN8z — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 27, 2017

Photo: WENN.com