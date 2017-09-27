Fire Chief Fired After Calling NFL Coach Mike Tomlin A “No Good N*gger”

A fire chief is now out of a job after he used Facebook to hurl an offensive slur in the direction of Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. Paul Smith referred to the veteran NFL coach as a “No Good N*gger” after the visiting team staged a peaceful protest ahead of their contest with the Chicago Bears by remaining in the tunnel during the playing of the National Anthem.

As reported by Crooks and Liars, Smith, who commanded the volunteer Muse Fire Department in Cecil Township, was angered by the silent protest in lieu of players taking a knee on the field in Sunday’s game. Smith wrote on Facebook, “Tomlin just added himself to the list of no-good ni**ers. Yes I said it.”

After the heat grew, Smith’s Facebook apology came a little too late.

“I am embarrassed at this. I want to apologize. I was frustrated and angry at the Steelers not standing the anthem. This had nothing to do with my Fire Department. I regret what I said,” Smith wrote.

The Cecil Township Board of Supervisors issued a statement condemning Smith’s words, then promptly showed him the door.

Trump stirring all this false hoopla over peaceful protests sure is bringing out the racist in folks.

—

Photo: WENN.com