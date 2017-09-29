EXCLUSIVE: Keyshia Ka’oir Talks Relationship Goals with Gucci Mane, BET Special News, PHOTO OPS, GALLERY

On Thursday evening (September 28), Keyshia Ka’oir hosted a celebration at Atlanta’s Terminus 330, nearly three weeks before she and Gucci Mane get married live on BET. The special, titled The Mane Event, will air on October 17 ahead of a 10-episode series featuring the couple in their everyday life.

It’s safe to say we’ve finally grown accustomed to the new Gucci.

The venue was elegant, decorated as if it were anyone’s moneyed bridal shower. Cream and white floral arrangements dotted the tables. Drinks and small bites were served and people seemed to settle in to the idea of Gucci and Keyshia on BET weekly, over Thai Beef and Brisket and Brie sliders. It’s not a hard sell actually, the two have been inseparable since Guwop’s release in May 2016. In fact, Ka’oir had to leave her own party two hours early Thursday night (“I have a plane to catch. My man has a show in Denver.”).

They take pictures for social media beaming in matching colors, on bicycles and in their living room, prompting fans of the couple to tag ‘#RelationshipGoals’ with each repost. “I feel like people can kind of relate to our relationship, he’s been to prison so many times and for me to be with him while he was going through the toughest part of his life, being that he is a celebrity, people can relate to that,” Ka’oir told Hip-Hop Wired. “Like, ‘Damn, she stuck around…’ They got men who are locked up so it’s kinda like, they have similar stories.”

The rapper has transcended beyond the hood stories of Atlanta’s eastside; narratives of longstanding intimidation and outright violence on the streets of Decatur, simply sound like intricately woven tall tales after the year-and-a-half Gucci’s had.

Gone are the days of reckless abandon, the East Atlanta Santa is svelte, happy and getting married on television. And a lot of people credit the woman by his side, Keyshia Kaoir.

“I mean, he’s a man so I couldn’t change him,” she says. “He had to want to change but I did keep him positive. I did keep him going. I did let him know that I love him and I’m here waiting for you so you have something to look forward to everyday.”

Photos: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

