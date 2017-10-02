These Milds & Hen Dawg: Shannon Sharpe Broke Out Black & Mild Cigars On TV News, Video, GALLERY, Politics, EDITORIAL

Shannon Sharpe is a national treasure, it’s not even up for questioning. The unashamedly Black and woke sports broadcaster let viewers in on a little-known slice of Hood America by breaking out Black & Mild cigars and professing his love of cognac in the process.

Sharpe, a retired NFL tight end who starred for both the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens, was engaged in an intense discussion with his Skip & Shannon: Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless on Monday’s airing. During the exchange, Sharpe, who took a moment to gloat against his co-workers, broke out his “victory cigar” which co-host Joy Taylor clowned immediately.

Unphased, Sharpe proudly stuffs a Black & Mild into his mouth, looking like every Black uncle at a holiday cookout party ever. Only thing Sharpe was missing was the brown sandals, white linen short set, and a pinky ring. And of course, a red cup of Hennesy on ice with the requisite splash of soda pop.

On social media, Sharpe’s refrain of “I be on these milds and hen dawg” has become a mantra and even Sharpe himself is taking on the ribbing and memes that have been flourishing throughout the day.

Check out the responses to Shannon Sharpe professing his love of Black & Mild cigars and Hennesy cognac below and on the following pages.

Shannon Sharpe aka my unc, is my unc, is your unc, heard that's your unc too. pic.twitter.com/3MParmMRfs — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) October 2, 2017

These milds and hen dawg. https://t.co/r1xiJcSii4 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 2, 2017

This was the moment where Shannon Sharpe became President. pic.twitter.com/JU05PjH83m — Jeff J. (@JeffJSays) October 2, 2017

