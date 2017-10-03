21 Savage Responds To Sunken Place Accusations After SlutWalk Participation News

Many fans were concerned for the well-being of 21 Savage after he was spotted participating in Amber Rose’s SlutWalk this past weekend. Supporting his girlfriend aside, many had jokes on a rapper named 21 Savage supporting “sluts”—no shots—and rolling with a “I’m a hoe too” sign.

21 Savage: “do you have any other sign I can hold?”

Amber Rose: “no”

21: “are you sure?”

Amber: “yes” pic.twitter.com/Hszvyj8CPn — Puneet (@puneetsingh) October 1, 2017

Had 21 fallen victim to the Sunken Place? Was participating in slutwalks what he does for the p*ssy?

21 and Amber, of course, took to social media to clap back at their critics.

While Captain Save A Hoe (hey, that’s she went as) was animated, 21 was low key, just telling people to “Get off my d*ck.”

See for yourself below. Issa struggle.

#21Savage and #AmberRose respond to criticism of him attending the #SlutWalk over the weekend A post shared by VladTV (@vladtv) on Oct 2, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

H/T Vlad TV

—

Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Email This

More Stories From Hip-Hop Wired

Leave a Comment