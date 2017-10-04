Thot Robber Duo Wanted By NYPD For Stealing Expensive Watches From Men

A pair of women suspected of drugging men and then robbing them of their expensive watches are wanted by the NYPD for questioning after a recent rash of incidents. The modus operandi of the high-end thot squad thieves is to meet men in bars and then head back to their hotel rooms in which they allegedly drugged and lifted the goods off the victims.

The New York Post reports:

The pair of women staked out their prey at trendy downtown nightspots last month before joining them at the Sofitel and Dream hotels where the men became unconscious and lost their bling, according to police.

One 38-year-old male had his $20,000 Audemars Piguet timepiece stolen after he met a lady at the Top of the Standard Lounge on August 11 and returned to The Dream Hotel on West 16th Street.

Another man, 37, said he met a woman at STK downtown on August 13 and she ended up lifting his $18,000 Rolex when they returned to the Sofitel Hotel.