Migos Set To Star In Film Written By Quavo [VIDEO]

Atlanta trio Migos have become something of a phenomenon in music as the down south rhyme slingers have transformed the trap landscape over the years. With the Hip-Hop side pretty much on lock, Quavo is looking to pen scripts with his brothers Offset and Takeoff looking to join him ass they take on the world of film.

Sitting down with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, the three amigos let the proverbial cat out the bag that they were cooking up something for the screen although the vagueness of Offset’s answer to Lowe’s inquiry about their new venture wasn’t clarified until Quavo stepped in.

“I always been watching movies and watching my favorite musician do movies,” Quavo added. “They used to really do that a lot in the ’90s. I’m a ’90’s baby, and all my favorite movies got all dope artists in them. Juice, Menace II Society. All the Snoop Dogg movies. Master P movies, I Got the Hook-Up. Baller Blockin, the Big Tymers movie. Even Ice Cube. Cube killed it.”

No timetable has been officially set by Quavo or the Migos for the new film, and they’ve already gotten their feet wet on camera during a cameo in Donald Glover’s hit Atlanta series for FX. Also in the chat, Quavo shares details on the joint mixtape with him and Travis Scott.

'My boy @QuavoStuntin writing a script, he out here really in the kitchen tryna whip up' @OffsetYRN on working on movies @Migos @Beats1 pic.twitter.com/ESMZObj86L — Zane Lowe (@zanelowe) October 2, 2017

'We still figuring it out w. the music, we got all that we wanna do, we just tryna get all the track listing' @quavo on Mixtape w. @trvisXX pic.twitter.com/FPccHltWwj — Zane Lowe (@zanelowe) October 2, 2017

Photo: screen cap/Twitter