Craig David’s Custom Louis Vuitton adidas NMDs Are Too Lit [Photos]

Sneakerheads have just been put on notice. Soul crooner Craig David might have crushed the custom sneaker game down with his new Louis Vuitton adidas NMDs.

Featuring Louis Vuitton detailing throughout, the R&B singer treated himself to two pairs. The all white model bares the iconic brown monogramming on the prime knit upper forming the three signature adidas brand stripes. Additionally, touches of LV are featured on the heel cup and heel tab.

The black pair is outfitted in a similar fashion but also has tan leather piping layered on top of the quarter panel stripes. Adding to the details, the matching tan laces are clutch.

Both models sport gold colored support bars that give these kicks a luxurious point of difference.

No word on how much David paid for the set but it looks like money well spent considering both pairs are one of ones. You can peep more photos on the flip.

Via Nice Kicks

Photo: Sneakersnbonsai

