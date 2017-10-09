Travel Diva Amanda Seales Claps At Poor & Regular Folks, Gets Slandered Swiftly News, GALLERY, EDITORIAL

Amanda Seales, formerly known as Amanda Diva, apparently wants to live up to her old stage name after clapping at folks who buy Air Jordan and Nike products over other investments. As a result, Twitter users hit back with the slander against Seales’ seemingly well-meaning, if abrasive, stance and now she’s become a trending topic on the social media network.

Seales, who stars as the ultra-bougieTiffany DuBois on HBO’s hit series Insecure, essentially blasted out a series of tweets shaming folks for purchasing Jordans and Nikes over essential needs like a proper bed, building credit, and other financially responsible angles. Seales has bravely taken on the slander that’s come her way as a result, with someone noting Jay-Z talked about the idea of wealth building on his recent 4:44 album but criticizing the actress’ approach.

No matter how you slice it, Seales’ delivery might be what put some folks off and they’re letting her have it right now. We’ve collected the best of the responses below and on the following pages, including Seales initial missives. She does have a point about air mattresses, though.

If you're buying Jordans and Nike Suits but you're sleeping on an air mattress, YOU'RE LOSING. — Amanda Seales 🇬🇩 (@amandaseales) October 9, 2017

If you're buying Jordans and Nike Suits but you don't have a PASSPORT, YOU'RE LOSING. — Amanda Seales 🇬🇩 (@amandaseales) October 9, 2017

If you're buying Jordans and Nike Suits but you DON'T HAVE A CREDIT CARD, YOU'RE LOSING. — Amanda Seales 🇬🇩 (@amandaseales) October 9, 2017

If you're buying Jordans and Nike Suits but you DON'T KNOW YOUR CREDIT SCORE, YOU'RE LOSING. — Amanda Seales 🇬🇩 (@amandaseales) October 9, 2017

Passports aren't necessary for people with no interest in traveling. — Brenda (@Sillifunnihappi) October 9, 2017

She’s saying if ppl have no interest in travel, they’re losing. It’s lowkey classist but meh 🤷🏾‍♀️ I get the point. — The Divine Lioness (@divinelioness) October 9, 2017

Amanda Seales wears this on every flight. pic.twitter.com/5QKNAGe37V — Oluwacloutinho (@Nigerianscamsss) October 9, 2017

Bruh!!!!

“Sacrifice a month of cable, partying, eating, and getting your nails . And you Too can have a passport” https://t.co/nfbDAOyTaD — Baggie Leggins (@Pinky_Balboa) October 9, 2017

Amanda Seales started this..so yes. https://t.co/i9PzdyZGyY — Doc McDabbins (@javeauriel) October 9, 2017

—



