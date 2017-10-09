Cardi B Wins 3 Honors At The BET Hip Hop Awards [Photos]

Cardi B’s year gets better and better by the week. Everyone’s favorite regular girl from the Bronx took home three microphones at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Still riding the massive wave from”Bodak Yellow.” Cardi proved her star power by landing the “Hustler of the Year” award which bested the likes of Jay Z, DJ Khaled, Sean Combs and Chance The Rapper. The former Love & Hip Hop reality star also snagged “Single of the Year” and “Best New Hip Hop Artist”.

Aside from winning big she also took to the stage to perform her number one Billboard Hot 100 single. At the closing, she was joined by her Miami rap peers DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Trina and Luke Campbell.

Naturally, her boyfriend Offset of the Migos joined her throughout the festivities.

You can see the culmination of Cardi’s rags to riches story when the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards air on Tuesday, October 10 at 8PM EST.

Peep some more photos below and on the flip.

Photos: Getty, WENN.com

