Fallen Soldier’s Mom Says Trump “Did Disrespect My Son & My Daughter”

The family of fallen Army soldier La David Johnson confirmed that President Donald Trump did disrespect her son and his entire family during a condolence call, allegedly. Trump vehemently denied the claims via Twitter, saying that Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson misheard what transpired on the call after witnessing the discussion during a limousine ride.

The Washington Post exclusively reports:

Sgt. La David T. Johnson’s mother, Cowanda Jones-Johnson, told The Washington Post that she was present during the call from the White House on Tuesday to Johnson’s widow, Myeshia Johnson. Johnson’s mother also stood by an account of the call from Rep. Frederica S. Wilson (D-Fla.) that Trump told Johnson’s widow that her husband “must have known what he signed up for.”

“President Trump did disrespect my son and my daughter and also me and my husband,” Jones-Johnson said.

Trump lashed back. He denied Wilson’s account in a Twitter message Wednesday. He said he had “proof” that the exchange did not go as Wilson had described. Trump did not elaborate, but White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president had not taped the conversation. She said several White House staffers were in the room during the call, including chief of staff John Kelly.