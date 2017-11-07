Balenciaga Dethrones Gucci As Hottest Fashion Brand In The World

Move over Gucci. Balenciaga is now ranked as the most popular fashion company in the world.

According to a new report published by Business Of Fashion, Balenciaga is now the hottest name in clothing. The findings are based on data pulled by Lyst; a search platform that tracks 4.5 million data points per hour from over 65 million annual consumers, five million products and 12,000 brands.

In the second quarter Gucci ranked first but the Demna Gvasalia-designed brand advanced two places to capture the number one spot in the third quarter. The trade publication attributes their success to “a new logo and colette residency kept the brand top of mind, while Demna Gvasalia continues to design products that drive the fashion narrative online.”

This marks yet another style win for Balenciaga in 2017. Earlier this year the luxury fashion house set themselves apart from their competitors by what many see as pioneering the ugly / chunky sneaker trend with the release the Triple S Trainers. Additionally their futuristic looking Speed Trainer continues to flourish as one of the hottest selling shoes.

BoF also reports that Virgil Abloh’s Off-White enjoyed hyper growth with a jump from 35 to 3. Other newcomers to the top 10 include Raf Simons, Moncler and Stone Island. You can view the list below.

Photo: Balenciaga