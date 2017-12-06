Home > News

Big Sean’s Ex Naya Rivera Files For Divorce, Again

Written By Robert Longfellow

Posted December 6, 2017
Naya Rivera aka Big Sean’s ex is filing for divorce from her husband Ryan Dorsey. Yes, we’re only posting this for the sake of being petty.

Reports Page Six:

Naya Rivera has filed for divorce … this after she was arrested for allegedly hitting her husband, Ryan Dorsey.

Naya cites irreconcilable differences for ending her 3-year marriage to the actor.

In her legal docs, filed by “Disso Queen” Laura Wasser, she’s asking for joint custody of 2-year-old Josey. She also wants the court to block either of them from getting spousal support.

This is the second time Rivera has filed for divorce from Dorsey.

Some of you may recall that the couple got married on the very day she was supposed to marry Big Sean.

Photo: WENN.com

Naya Rivera

