N.E.R.D & Future “1000,” Fokis ft. Sadat X & Punchline “If I Had It My Way” & More | Daily Visuals 12.6.17

Donald Trump’s chaotic and racially divisive Presidency has had everyone in the culture on their political wokeness and now it seems that N.E.R.D has officially joined the resistance.

For their Future assisted visuals to “1000” N.E.R.D and Future decide to sit out any camera time and instead have the video focus on today’s political climate showcasing all the protests and racially charged demonstrations that have engulfed Agent Orange’s Amerikkka.

Back in the hood LES native Fokis calls on Punchline and Hip-Hop OG Sadat X to speak on how they’d change up the way things are done in the world in the clip to “If I Had It My Way.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lecrae, YG Hootie, and more.

N.E.R.D & FUTURE – “1000”

FOKIS FT. SADAT X & PUNCHLINE – “IF I HAD IT MY WAY”

LECRAE – “BROKE”

J. LATELY FT. DEMRICK & KHYENCI TIENNE – “I’LL BE LIVING”

YG HOOTIE – “STILL THUGGIN’”

RALO & LIL BABY – “LIL CALI & PAKISTAN – “EXCLUSIVE”