Top 10 Cities For African-Americans To Live (Did Your City Make The List?)

These cities were selected by Black Enterprise (BE) magazine as the top ten places for African Americans in the United States.

Each city was evaluated on black home ownership rates, median black household income, black home loan rejections, percentage of black college graduates, black unemployment rates, percentage of black households earning more than $100,000 a year, and percentage of black-owned businesses.

Click the page #’s below to see the cities and give your thoughts on the list.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »