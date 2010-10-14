Two Detroit Teen Boys Charged With Sexual Assault Of Three Other Boys As Young As 7

Two Detroit teenagers have been charged with nine counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct after allegedly sexually assaulting three young boys.

According to investigators the sexual assault started in August of 2009 in Sashaba Meadows, a mobile home park in Brandon Township. The 13 and 14-year-old boys are accused of raping a 7-year-old, 9-year-old and 10-year-old multiple times.

To make things ever worse, the 13-year-old is actually the half brother of one of the rape victims.

Both teens have been denied bond and are being held at Oakland County Children’s Village. The teenage boys could face life behind bars.

Peep the video below to learn more about this horrendous act.