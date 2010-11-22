F.B.I. Releases New List Of The Most Dangerous Cities In America [Did Your City Make The List?]



The Federal Bureau of Investigations has updated their list of the most dangerous cities in America.

The FBI has scored the cities based on their murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, and motor vehicle theft rate.

The numbers indicate how high the city ranks against the national rate, the higher the number—the more dangerous the city.

Luckily for residents of Camden, New Jersey their city no longer tops the list.

Atlanta ranks 25th on the list, and Baltimore, Maryland just missed making the top 10, coming in at 11.

So who made this year’s top ten list?

Check out who put last year’s most dangerous city list to shame below.

