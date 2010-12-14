Nicki Minaj Talks To Chelsea Handler About Her Assets:”I Am Really Small In Person” [Video]

Nicki Minaj decided to dish on her type of guy and how she feels about her biggest A$$-et during her interview with comedian Chelsea Handler.

On the Chelsea Lately show, Nicki states that the size of her butt is just an illusion.

“I try to tell people that I am really small in person,” Nicki said. “People just don’t seem to believe me.”

Nicki also talks to Chelsea about her various alter egos and how they play a role in her choice of men.

“I have a lot of alter egos,” Nicki continued. “I have Nicki, Barbie, Roman, Martha and a new one I just made up named Rosa. When it comes to men, we all have different tastes, I don’t like the boys the “Roman” likes or “Barbie” but we all agree that we like them big.”

Rosa? It’s going to be interesting to see how Nicki pulls that flow off.

Check out the interview below: