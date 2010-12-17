Keyshia Cole Hosts Album Release Party [Photos]

Keyshia Cole hosted the release party for her Calling All Hearts album Thursday in Atlanta.

The platinum selling singer took to Opera Nightclub where she was joined by Bobby V, DJ Drama and her sister Neffe for the occasion.

Ghostface Killa was also in the building fresh off the stage of Center Stage Atlanta where Wu Tang Clan performed a crowd packed show.

www.FastLifeFastMoney.com was on hand to take pictures, check out Keyshia Cole’s album release party below.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »