Meek Mill Making 19 Cents An Hour At Prison Gigs

Meek Mill is no doubt being humbled. Reportedly, the Philly rapper is making just $0.19 an hour working multiple jobs while in prison for a parole violation.

Reports TMZ:

“Meek’s serving his 2 to 4 years at Pennsylvania’s SCI Chester … where he’s part of the general labor crew, getting his hands very dirty. A prison rep tells us Meek cleans the cell block, tidies up prison grounds and washes dishes. He also cooks food and serves it up, too!

He does it all with a smile, apparently, while earning just 19 cents per hour. The rep says he’s a model inmate who gets some juicy perks due to good behavior.

Meek gets access to electrical and carpentry shops, and he’s waitlisted for some therapy courses.”

Hey, if it helps make Meek Mill be a better man, so be it.

Meek’s lawyer are still trying to get the judge off the case. Most recently, she again denied Meek bail, saying he was a “flight risk” and “danger to the community” leaving even non-fans asking “Saying what now?”

—

Photo: Pennsylvania Department of Corrections