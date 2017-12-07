Fergie Thought The CIA, FBI & SWAT Were Tracking Her While On Crystal Meth

Former Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie had a serious crystal meth addiction. At one point, she says she thought she was being tracked by the FBI and CIA. ]

Fergie recently dropped a new album, Double Dutchess, and while making the publicity rounds, she talked in great detail about her past struggles with crystal meth.

She told iNews, “At my lowest point I was [suffering from] chemically-induced psychosis and dementia. I was hallucinating on a daily basis. It took a year after getting off that drug for the chemicals in my brain to settle so that I stopped seeing things. I’d just be sitting there, seeing a random bee or bunny.”

Fergie told the publication at one point she thought the CIA, FBI and a SWAT team were “tracking” her. After seeking solace in a church, it lead to an epiphany when she realized there wasn’t an actual SWAT team trying to take her in.

“I remember thinking: ‘If I walk outside, and the SWAT team’s out there, I was right all along. But if they’re not out there, then it’s the drugs making me see things and I’m going to end up in an institution,” she told iNews. “And if it really is the drugs, I don’t want to live my life like this anymore, anyway.’ I walked out of the church; obviously, there was no SWAT team, it was just me in a parking lot. It was a freeing moment.”

Ferbie kicked the drug habit before linking with the Black Eyed Peas, though.

Stay off those chemicals, y’all.

Photo: WENN.com