Finally: Apple TV Gets A Boost And Adds Amazon Prime

Apple TV owners woke up yesterday to some good news yesterday in regards to viewable content. Apple announced that Amazon Prime will finally find life on Apple TV and will be available in over 100 countries.

With the move, Amazon finally ends a years-long holdout by the company and shows if they want to compete in the streaming world they will need support. Apple TV’s line-up also gets the big boost they need with the addition of Prime’s content coming and until their billion dollar investment into original programming kicks off, it will help tremendously.

Amazon Prime’s app has already been available for some time on iPhone and iPads but it’s Apple TV users who have been patiently waiting for years. With Prime’s addition to Apple TV, Siri now has 1.3 million movies and TV episodes to search from. Here’s what Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services had to say about Amazon Prime landing on Apple’s streaming boxes:

Amazon Prime Video is one of the most eagerly anticipated apps to come to Apple TV, so we’re excited to bring all of that great content to customers,

Amazon Prime isn’t the only upgrade coming to Apple TV, they also announced a new “sports tab” will be added to the app. The new tab will give fans in the US the ability to follow their favorite teams, upcoming games and moments deemed most important to them. This officially kicks off tonight starting with Thursday Night Football on Apple TV, iPhone, iPad. With partnerships with the NBA (through Turner Sports) and ESPN this sounds like a sports fan’s dream and there are more coming soon.

With Amazon and Apple officially playing nice together this puts the spotlight on Google who at this moment is currently still at odds with Amazon. Amazon Prime’s app for Apple TV is available now so download that swiftly.

Photos: Apple