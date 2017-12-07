LaMelo Ball Signs With An Agent, LiAngelo Too

LaMelo Ball’s college career is over before it even had a chance to start. The formerly UCLA-bound, eventually, teenager has signed with an agent, thus his amateur career is a wrap.

LaVar Ball told ESPN, that his son has inked with agent Harrison Gaines.

“I don’t care about the money,” LaVar Ball told ESPN. “I want them to go somewhere where they will play them together on the court at the same time. The priority is for the boys to play on the same team.”

Although LaMelo was removed from Chino Hills High School at the start of his junior, the initial plan was for him to eventually enroll in UCLA. However, now the plan is for LaMelo and his older brother LiAngelo—who just left UCLA after his shoplifting in China struggle—to both play overseas for the same team.

LiAngelo Ball, who isn’t even a legit NBA prospect (no shots) has also signed with Gaines.

As you’ve probably guessed, Gaines represents the eldest brother, Lonzo Ball, currently of the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers.

LaVar Ball plans to go out and stay with the boys, along with uncles, in whichever country they end up playing.

Best of luck to the Balls, sincerely.

Photo: Getty