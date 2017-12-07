Black Ink Crew Chicago Recap: S3, Ep. 18 — “Go Ahead, Becky”

On the season finale of Black Ink Crew Chicago we find that Katrina blew into town like a whirlwind, only to be pushed right back out. But first, what led to this conclusion? Let’s discuss.

Ryan heads to the shop after being gone a few weeks. He tells the crew that they all need another lake house trip in order to “get on the same page,” but on the day of the excursion, he’s nowhere to be found.

After hours of texts and calls, the staff leaves without him and commences to getting it cracking at the vacation spot.

Photo: VH1

