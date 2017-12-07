Baltimore Cop Made Over $100K In Robbing Spree

You know things are bad in your city when the police are out robbing people too. A Baltimore cop committed nine in a span of two years.

On Wednesday, December 6, Thomas Allers pleaded guilty to a laundry list of crimes that included relieving locals of big amounts of cash and merchandise.

According WBAL TV the former sergeant used his police power to pull off the illicit capers. Along with two other officers and his son, Allers raided a home with the help of a search warrant that netted them a 60,000 dollar score. The case also alleges a man was killed in 2016 after Allers robbed him of $10,000 leaving him unable to pay off a drug debt.

He is not the only detective from his department that has been caught. Five other Baltimore cops have been arrested for various crimes. Additionally Sgt. Wayne Jenkins Gun, his replacement at the Gun Trace Task Force, was also indicted with a key witness getting killed the day before he was to testify.

Allers resigned from the force in November. He faces 20 years and will be sentenced in February.

Via Raw Story

Photo: Baltimore PD