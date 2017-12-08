Home > Uncategorized

Black Ink Crew Recap: S6, Ep. 1 – “Ceaser A.D. (After Dutchess)”

From the very start of this new season of the original Black Ink Crew, Ceaser is lowkey off his rocker.

Written By Nadine Graham

From the very start of this new season of the original Black Ink Crew, Ceaser is lowkey off his rocker. Dutchess name is brought up countless times and there’s some sort of simulation of him sparring in a boxing ring.

We’re guessing the other guy is supposed to be some representation of Dutchess? Oh brother.

All these animosity stems, not only from their bad breakup but also, if anyone remembers, Dutchess threatened to sue for half of the Black Ink franchise. Apparently, Ceas won the legal battle because this episode shows him wildin’ in Atlanta, sliding with women with questionable values but hey… He’s a single man now.

Black Ink Crew

