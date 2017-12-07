14 Things We Learned From Ma$e On Angie Martinez

After years of being non-relevant in today’s Hip-Hop game, Ma$e in one fell swoop became the talk of the town again when he dropped an unforeseen diss track aimed at his frenemy, Cam’ron, “The Oracle.” Since then the two have made the rounds on the media circuit and needless to say all types of tea has been spilled.

This time around Ma$e dropped by the Angie Martinez show for a lengthy hour and a half interview in which he opened up about his issues with Cam while also taking the time to talk about why he did the Bad Boy Reunion Tour, crediting his sister with starting the Harlem World movement in the 90’s and warning Cam that this won’t end well for him if he keeps this beef going.

Here are the 14 things we learned from Ma$e on the Angie Martinez Show.

—

Photo: Glenn Parson

