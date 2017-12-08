50 Cent “Still Think I’m Nothing,” Belly “The Come Down Is Real” & More | Daily Visuals 12.7.17

It’s been a while since 50 Cent dropped a new video for any kind of project but today Fiddy comes through with something to appease his hardcore fan base.

In his new clip for his latest single “Still Think I’m Nothing,” 50 takes it back to his childhood and paints a coming of age picture of a young Curtis Jackson who grew up as one with the concrete jungle.

Meanwhile a slimmed down Belly enjoys his newfound fame and fortune in his visual for “The Come Down Is Real Too” where he posts up in a big boy mansion where he’s accompanied by some seductive young ladies. Anyone else think Belly kinda looks like French Montana now?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from DJ Kay Slay featuring Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Young Chris & Tracey Lee, Migos & Marshmello, and more.

50 CENT FT. JEREMIH – “STILL THINK I’M NOTHING”

DJ KAY SLAY FT. BEANIE SIGEL, FREEWAY, YOUNG CHRIS & TRACEY LEE – “DEATH MURDER & MAYHEM”

BELLY – “THE COME DOWN IS REAL TOO”

MIGOS & MARSHMELLO – “DANGER”

LONDON ON DA TRACK FT. YOUNG THUG, TY DOLLA $IGN, JEREMIH & YG – “WHATEVER YOU ON”

CHIEF KEEF – “GET SLEEP”