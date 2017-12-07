Drake’s More Life Playlist Is Apple Music’s Top LP For 2017

Drake changed the entire idea of a long-playing album with the introduction of his More Life playlist project. In a news update, Apple Music reports that the playlist was the streaming service’s top album of 2017.

From Apple’s press team:

On Apple Music, Drake tops album of the year with “More Life,” while Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” gets top song honors. Taylor Swift’s album “reputation” has already shot up to #3 on the 2017 US top album charts, despite having only been available for a short period of time. Apple Music Up Next 2017 artists Khalid, Daniel Caesar and 6LACK all earned GRAMMY nominations as part of their success this year.

The tech giant also ran down their top apps, movies and other celebratory items of note in the press announcement.

Congratulations to Drake! More Life indeed.

'More Life' by @Drake was Apple Music's top Album of 2017. pic.twitter.com/JxphxZsCSr — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) December 7, 2017

—

Photo: Dave Simpson/WireImage