Jim Jones Named Arena Football Team Minority Owner, Offers Colin Kaepernick A Job

Jim Jones has proven to be somewhat of a sports enthusiast, especially in the field of football where his son, Pudy, is proving to show some promise on the field. The Harlem rapper and businessman was just named a minority owner of an arena football squad and offered free agent NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick a job with the team.

Local outlet WTVR.com reports:

Rapper Jim Jones was introduced Thursday as one of the newest minority owners of the Richmond Roughriders and he didn’t waste any time extending an invitation to NFL free agent Colin Kaepernick.

Jones was introduced at the Richmond Coliseum as a new part owner, who will also help promote the Roughriders and American Arena League (AAL).

The Roc Nation artist says he will promote the team in his music and music videos.

Capo performed during halftime at the Roughriders AAL title win previously and got on board as an owner. Jones has extended his offer to Kaepernick before but did so again in pointed fashion while speaking with media on Thursday (Dec. 7).

“You know, he didn’t get to play this year in the NFL and in Arena football he can keep his skills up to par, break some records, have some fun,” Jones said.

Looks like Jim Jones is taking the “Ballin’!” refrain from his hit single “We Fly High” literally this time. Congrats to the Dipset soldier.

#TheOwnersClub @richmond_roughriders #VLsports #RN A post shared by jimjonescapo (@jimjonescapo) on Dec 7, 2017 at 11:14am PST

Proud football dad #pudymoments in life u make time for whts important to u A post shared by jimjonescapo (@jimjonescapo) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:38am PST

—

Photo: Getty Images