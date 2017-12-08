Big Sean & Metro Boomin Drop ‘Double Or Nothing’ [LISTEN]

Detroit rapper Big Sean and Atlanta-based producer Metro Boomin surprised just about everyone when they announced they were collaborating. The result, an album called Double Or Nothing, is out today (Dec. 8).

The album is only 10 tracks deep but manages to fit in features from Travis Scott, Young Thug, Kash Doll and Swae Lee.

The project is a joint release between Sean and Metro’s Def Jam and Republic Records, respectively, homes.

Take a listen to Double Or Nothing below.

Tracklist

Go Legend feat. Travis Scott Big Bidness feat. 2 Chainz Who’s Stopping Me Pull Up N Wreck feat. 21 Savage So Good feat. Kash Doll Savage Time Even The Odds feat. Young Thug In Tune Reason feat. Swae Lee No Hearts No Love

DOUBLE OR NOTHING AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE NOW @BIGSEAN 🎲🎲 https://t.co/TRlhb3tOLJ — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) December 8, 2017

—

Photo: Def Jam/Republic