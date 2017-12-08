Big Sean & Metro Boomin Drop ‘Double Or Nothing’ [LISTEN]

Detroit rapper Big Sean and Atlanta-based producer Metro Boomin surprised just about everyone when they announced they were collaborating. The result, an album called Double Or Nothing, is out today (Dec. 8).
The album is only 10 tracks deep but manages to fit in features from Travis Scott, Young Thug, Kash Doll and Swae Lee.
The project is a joint release between Sean and Metro’s Def Jam and Republic Records, respectively, homes.
Take a listen to Double Or Nothing below.
Tracklist
- Go Legend feat. Travis Scott
- Big Bidness feat. 2 Chainz
- Who’s Stopping Me
- Pull Up N Wreck feat. 21 Savage
- So Good feat. Kash Doll
- Savage Time
- Even The Odds feat. Young Thug
- In Tune
- Reason feat. Swae Lee
- No Hearts No Love
—
Photo: Def Jam/Republic
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
comments – Add Yours