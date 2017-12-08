Home > News

Big Sean & Metro Boomin Drop ‘Double Or Nothing’ [LISTEN]

Big Sean and Metro Boomin release their collab album, Double Or Nothing.

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

Posted 5 hours ago
Detroit rapper Big Sean and Atlanta-based producer Metro Boomin surprised just about everyone when they announced they were collaborating. The result, an album called Double Or Nothing, is out today (Dec. 8). 

The album is only 10 tracks deep but manages to fit in features from Travis Scott, Young Thug, Kash Doll and Swae Lee.

The project is a joint release between Sean and Metro’s Def Jam and Republic Records, respectively, homes.

Take a listen to Double Or Nothing below.

Tracklist

  1. Go Legend feat. Travis Scott
  2. Big Bidness feat. 2 Chainz
  3. Who’s Stopping Me
  4. Pull Up N Wreck feat. 21 Savage
  5. So Good feat. Kash Doll
  6. Savage Time
  7. Even The Odds feat. Young Thug
  8. In Tune
  9. Reason feat. Swae Lee
  10. No Hearts No Love

Photo: Def Jam/Republic

Big Sean , Metro Boomin

