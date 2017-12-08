Home > News

Stream Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. Collector’s Edition

As previously reported, Kendrick Lamar has released a collector’s edition of his critically acclaimed DAMN. album. As expected, the project’s tracklist has been reversed. 

“I think like a week after the album came out, [fans] realized you can play the album backwards,” the Compton rapper told MTV News back in August. “It plays as a full story and even a better rhythm. It’s one of my favorite rhythms and tempos within the album. It’s something that we definitely premeditate while we’re in the studio.”

Get a guilt-free listen to the project below, if you’re down with Spotify.

If the spirit moves you, cop the DAMN. Collector’s Edition right here.

Kendrick Lamar Damn. Collector's Edition tracklist

Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
