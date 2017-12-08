Home > News

Watch Thieves Steal Box Of Unreleased Jordan 11s From Niketown

Thieves made off with a box of unreleased Air Jordan 11's from Niketown in NYC. 

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

Posted 3 hours ago
The season of the vic is here, in sneaker form. Thieves made off with a box of unreleased Air Jordan 11’s from Niketown in NYC. 

The New York Post reports that a man walked into Niketown on Monday night (Dec. 4) and eased off with a box full of Air Jordan 11 Retros. Considering the timing, homie came up on a gang of the Air Jordan 11 Retro Win Like 96’s, which retail for $220 (and set to drop Dec. 9) and resell for about $330.

Air Jordan 11 Win Like 96

Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand

The sneaker pilferer can be seen on surveillance footage in the midtown store. As can be seen in clip below, an accomplice watched as the man removed the box and broke out.

NY1 reports that the men got in through an unlocked door and the store was closed at the time. Sounds like an inside job.

Per the cops, the crate is worth about $7,200.

The thieves have not been caught, yet. Considering they didn’t think about surveillance when planning their heist, we’ll bet good money they’ll be in the bing before Christmas.

Do let us know if you know of someone moving those Win Like 96’s on the cheap, though, for cultural purposes.

Photo: Jordan Brand

Air Jordan 11 , NYPD

