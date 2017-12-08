Big Sean Debated On Rap Twitter, Lil Pump Catches Collateral Slander

Big Sean just dropped a new album with Metro Boomin. But the wrapping wasn’t off the CD…ahem, stream or download, before Twitter was in furious debate over the merits of the Detroit rapper.
Hey, we think Big Sean is one of the better MC’s in the game. However, there are those who take issue with his content, so of course they’re talking their sh*t on the Internets.
The point of contention is questionable bars from the Detroit rapper. Of course, this is usually responded to by bringing up the name of rappers like Lil Pump, who don’t score high on the lyricism charts.
There’s also just plenty of jokes. So many jokes. See the best of the best below and on the flip.
Kash Doll, who appears on “So Good,” approves.
A Rosa Parks line (on “Who’s Stopping Me’) isn’t going over too well…
Savage…
