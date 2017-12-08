Big Sean Debated On Rap Twitter, Lil Pump Catches Collateral Slander

Big Sean just dropped a new album with Metro Boomin. But the wrapping wasn’t off the CD…ahem, stream or download, before Twitter was in furious debate over the merits of the Detroit rapper.

Hey, we think Big Sean is one of the better MC’s in the game. However, there are those who take issue with his content, so of course they’re talking their sh*t on the Internets.

The point of contention is questionable bars from the Detroit rapper. Of course, this is usually responded to by bringing up the name of rappers like Lil Pump, who don’t score high on the lyricism charts.

So let me get this straight a nigga can say “Gucci Gang” 52 times on a 2min track and y’all love that shit then turn around and slander Big Sean??? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂y’all niggas opinion on rap is irrelevant😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Jaylen (@FlatteryKills) December 8, 2017

There’s also just plenty of jokes. So many jokes. See the best of the best below and on the flip.

Kash Doll, who appears on “So Good,” approves.

Did y’all hear Big Sean song featuring me? pic.twitter.com/JD4MFDqWbQ — KD🎀 (@kashdoll) December 8, 2017

This Big Sean x Kash Doll song pic.twitter.com/VQgSTQJ7zl — Ny'Ea Reynolds (@lyn_naeee) December 8, 2017

Kash Doll: my nigga asked whose pussy is it, i said Big Sean Jhene: pic.twitter.com/wHedRngCqU — milly (@tclappaz) December 8, 2017

A Rosa Parks line (on “Who’s Stopping Me’) isn’t going over too well…

why am i hearing big sean rap about smoking a blunt with rosa parks pic.twitter.com/T29e0GQU90 — Steph (@stephxghost) December 8, 2017

Me : *plays big Sean* Big Sean :“ I had a dream I rode with Rosa Parks in the back of the Bach, and we was blowin a blunt and she was packing a strap” Me: pic.twitter.com/3MlmKDXR7E — luisa (@itsluisagibson) December 8, 2017

big sean said “I had a dream I rode with rosa parks in the back of the back, and we was blowin a blunt & she was packing a strap” wtf is dis pic.twitter.com/GdesPwRqxG — STUNNA 🦇 (@LILAFRIMANE) December 8, 2017

Savage…

Big Sean’s decline from Dark Sky Paradise pic.twitter.com/eWOR9wouzr — Robert. (@AintRob) December 8, 2017

CONTINUED

—

Photo: WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »