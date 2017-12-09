Jeezy ft. Puff Daddy “Bottles,” Migos ft. Nicki Minaj & Cardi B “Motorsport” & More | Daily Visuals 12.8.17

Seems about right that we kick Daily Visuals off with some Hip-Hop OG’s for flashback Friday, no? Jeezy and Puff Daddy get turnt up from the club where they make it rain to the bodega where they pop bottles like a wino who just found a $50 bill.

The bodega stays being the last place people visit after a night of partying. Wonder if they copped a chopped cheese or something.

Migos meanwhile go Tron with it in their visuals to the Nicki Minaj and Cardi B assisted “Motorsport” and wear futuristic leather outfits while Nicki rocks some Rapunzel braids.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Statik Selektah, The Cool Kids, and more.

JEEZY FT. PUFF DADDY – “BOTTLES”

MIGOS FT. NICKI MINAJ & CARDI B – “MOTORSPORT”

STATIK SELEKTAH – “BUT YOU DONL’T HEAR ME THO”

THE COOL KIDS FT. JEREMIH – “9:15PM”

JUSTINE SKYE – “DON’T THINK ABOUT IT”