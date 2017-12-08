Racked Up: Meet Boobielicous & Sultry Bronze Beauty ShayLiving

We don’t know much about the sultry ShayLiving, but what we can tell you is that the Instagram beauty is well beyond being easy on the eyes. The top-heavy and slim-framed ShayLiving is our latest Baes & Baddies entry and as you’ll see below, there’s a couple of reasons for that.

While much of ShayLiving’s page is filled with her in various poses and flattering outfits, she also manages to share some insight on world issues, most notably the craziness happening with the so-called slave trade in Libya and standing up for equal rights for women. Salute her for that.

But we know why you’re here so let us step aside so that you can take a look at the stunning ShayLiving below and on the following pages.

🌊 A post shared by Shay (@shayliving) on Jan 12, 2017 at 1:43pm PST

Someone is really stealing my pics and on dating websites I mean I'm sure if you do turn up the man/woman will see you are a catfish 😳 A post shared by Shay (@shayliving) on Dec 16, 2016 at 12:00pm PST

'The worst of our faults is the interest in other's faults' #MindYourBusiness A post shared by Shay (@shayliving) on Sep 21, 2016 at 6:03am PDT

Thank you @lashesbyniic for my lashes 😍😍😍 A post shared by Shay (@shayliving) on Sep 30, 2017 at 2:15am PDT

💎 A post shared by Shay (@shayliving) on Dec 2, 2017 at 12:02pm PST

💧 A post shared by Shay (@shayliving) on Jan 15, 2017 at 9:36am PST

—

Photo: Instagram/@ShayLiving

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »