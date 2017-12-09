Chris Bosh’s Mother Targeted In Dallas Suburb Drug Raid

The mother of former NBA player Chris Bosh was the target of a drug trafficking sting in Texas Friday morning (Dec. 8) which, according to varying reports, has not led to any arrests although paraphernalia of an unknown sort was seized. The home was raided after neighbors tipped police off to suspected drug activity and a November traffic stop involving Bosh’s mother, Freida Bosh.

Local outlet WFAA reports:

DeSoto police department raided a home owned by former NBA player Chris Bosh Friday morning.

The target of this investigation is his mother, Freida Bosh.

The investigation started on Nov. 10 with a traffic stop of a car that left the Bosh house. Police found baggies containing cocaine and marijuana and several empty baggies with residue.

A week later authorities started surveillance on the Bosh house for several weeks and observed people coming and going from the home.

WFAA adds in its reporting that “hand to hand” drug sales were witnessed and sent undercover officers posing as trash workers to take bags from the home where they reportedly found drug evidence. A reported large amount of drug-related items were found although ESPN added in its reporting that the amount of paraphernalia found in the home did not signify a trafficking operation.

—

Photo: Getty